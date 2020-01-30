OKCash Trading 14.3% Lower This Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $6,442.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00046210 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00067754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,588.47 or 1.00359975 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000751 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00049300 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001374 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,973,729 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org. The official website for OKCash is okcash.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

