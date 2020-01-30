Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $202.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $130.87 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.69.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

