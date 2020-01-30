Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Buys 14,909 Shares of ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,392.67 ($12,355.52).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 10,503 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £6,616.89 ($8,704.14).

On Friday, January 17th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 7,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.83) per share, for a total transaction of £4,410 ($5,801.10).

LON:ULS remained flat at $GBX 64 ($0.84) on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. ULS Technology PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 82 ($1.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from ULS Technology’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 2.87%. ULS Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.60%.

About ULS Technology

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

