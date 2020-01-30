Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Stock Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,820,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,463 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.84% of Omnicom Group worth $147,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSE OMC opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on OMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

