OMV (OMVJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect OMV to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

OMVJF stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. OMV has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMVJF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

