OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Receives Media Impact Rating of 5.00

News articles about OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) have trended extremely positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OMV earned a media sentiment score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected OMV’s analysis:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMVJF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

OMV stock opened at $55.50 on Thursday. OMV has a 1-year low of $48.50 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia- Pacific.

