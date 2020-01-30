OneRoot Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and $1.52 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.