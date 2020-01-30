OneWater Marine (ONEW) Plans to Raise $60 Million in February 7th IPO

OneWater Marine (ONEW) plans to raise $60 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, February 7th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 4,600,000 shares at a price of $12.00-$14.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, OneWater Marine generated $767.6 million in revenue and $35.7 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $180.1 million.

Raymond James, Baird and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey served as the underwriters for the IPO.

OneWater Marine provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are one of the largest and fastest-growing premium recreational boat retailers in the United States with 60 stores comprising 20 dealer groups in 11 states. Our dealer groups are located within highly attractive markets throughout the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Texas, Florida, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Ohio and New York, which collectively comprise eight of the top twenty states for marine retail expenditures. “.

OneWater Marine was founded in 2014 and has 1102 employees. The company is located at 6275 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford, GA 30518, US and can be reached via phone at 678-541-6300 or on the web at http://www.onewatermarine.com.

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.