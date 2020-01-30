Onto Innovation (ONTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ONTO opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $40.54.

ONTO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 80,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $3,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 628,387 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,073,439.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

