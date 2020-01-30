Ontology Price Reaches $0.73 (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00007754 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Indodax and Gate.io. During the last week, Ontology has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $467.42 million and $111.46 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000449 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Gate.io, Hotbit, Kucoin, Indodax, HitBTC, Upbit, Bibox, Binance, Huobi, BitMart, BCEX, Koinex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

