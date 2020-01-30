Op Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Op Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Op Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Op Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

OPBK stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73. Op Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPBK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Op Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Op Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Op Bancorp by 27.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

In other Op Bancorp news, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00. Also, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $426,141.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Op Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

