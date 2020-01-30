Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Open Text from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ OTEX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,561. Open Text Corp has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Open Text had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.