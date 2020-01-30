OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $30.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OpGen an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPGN. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 1,376,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. OpGen has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $2.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Analysts predict that OpGen will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.