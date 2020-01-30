OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Receiving Very Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) have trended very positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. OpGen earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted OpGen’s score:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. OpGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

OPGN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,595. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

