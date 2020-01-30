Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 76,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,736.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,647,262 shares of company stock worth $2,472,229 in the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 348,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Opko Health by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 452,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

OPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.83.

OPK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

