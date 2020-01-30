Oppenheimer Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $684.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $612.00 to $684.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $455.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.35.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $64.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $645.85. 1,332,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,262,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $462.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.20.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $357,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total transaction of $22,470,351.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,315 shares of company stock valued at $30,686,745. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.