Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Juniper Networks in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,690. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $28.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 101.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 133,571 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,960 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 124.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 228,053 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 126,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,254 shares of company stock worth $1,748,651 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

