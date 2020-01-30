OptiToken Market Cap Tops $214,593.00 (OPTI)

OptiToken (CURRENCY:OPTI) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One OptiToken token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptiToken has a total market capitalization of $214,593.00 and approximately $437.00 worth of OptiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OptiToken has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OptiToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OptiToken Token Profile

OptiToken’s total supply is 97,807,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,087,045 tokens. The official website for OptiToken is optitoken.io. The Reddit community for OptiToken is /r/OptiToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OptiToken’s official Twitter account is @optitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OptiToken Token Trading

OptiToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptiToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptiToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OptiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.