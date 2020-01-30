OracleChain Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One OracleChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BigONE and OTCBTC. OracleChain has a total market cap of $563,443.00 and approximately $8,744.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OracleChain has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OracleChain Token Profile

OracleChain’s launch date was June 10th, 2018. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain. The official website for OracleChain is oraclechain.io.

Buying and Selling OracleChain

OracleChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, OpenLedger DEX and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

