OraSure Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 740 put options on the company. This is an increase of 928% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. 211,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,706. The company has a market capitalization of $460.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.85. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,979,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OraSure Technologies by 1,526.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,391,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,157,000 after buying an additional 273,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth $2,003,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,495,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 144,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

