O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $501.50.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $424.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $437.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.91. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $337.26 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total value of $2,269,139.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 129,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,745 shares of company stock valued at $21,900,741 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 10,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.