O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Hold Rating at Nomura

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $419.60. 18,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $437.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $413.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $337.26 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.33, for a total transaction of $2,269,139.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 129,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,958,255.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,745 shares of company stock worth $21,900,741. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

