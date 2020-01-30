Origin Protocol Market Cap Reaches $2.61 Million (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001171 BTC on exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,406,404 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.