Origin Sport (ORS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.48 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One Origin Sport token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010576 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

