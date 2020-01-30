Origo 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 36.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Origo token can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Origo has a total market cap of $6.04 million and $4.08 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origo has traded up 38.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

About Origo

Origo (OGO) is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,908,836 tokens. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @



Origo Token Trading

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

