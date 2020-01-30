Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) is North Star Investment Management Corp.’s 9th Largest Position

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,047,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Orion Energy Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 13.39% of Orion Energy Systems worth $13,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 193.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 770,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 781.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $237,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 16,471.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OESX. ValuEngine cut Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.05.

NASDAQ OESX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 41,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,105. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott A. Green sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,756.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,570.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296 over the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

