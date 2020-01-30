Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $134.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OESX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $111,979.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 148,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $488,476.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 476,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,333.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.