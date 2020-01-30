Orkla ASA (ORKLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORKLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in the branded consumer goods, renewable energy, real estate, and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

