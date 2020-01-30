Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,376.00

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $502,078.00 and approximately $1,376.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Cryptopia, CoinBene and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 tokens. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bibox, Cryptopia, HitBTC, C-CEX, CoinBene, Mercatox, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

