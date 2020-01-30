O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEARCA:OEUR)

O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OEUR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OEUR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 14,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007. O’Shares FTSE Europe Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39.

