O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

OUSM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,422. O’Shares FTSE Russell US Small Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

