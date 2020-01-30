O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:OUSA) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0432 per share on Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 47,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,077. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. O’Shares FTSE US Quality Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

