Oshkosh Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Oshkosh has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oshkosh to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $87.01. The company had a trading volume of 691 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.46.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $914,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,180.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,319. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

