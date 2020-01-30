OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for OSI Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

OSI Systems stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,396. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $187,689.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,765.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 45,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $4,347,579.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,908,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,723 shares of company stock worth $7,675,841. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

