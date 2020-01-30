OST Reaches Market Cap of $7.88 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One OST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Huobi, OKEx and Upbit. During the last seven days, OST has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. OST has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $207,384.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OST Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 691,519,032 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, IDCM, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

