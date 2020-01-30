Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The company had a trading volume of 147,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,605. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.04. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

