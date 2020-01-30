Own Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Own has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $459,694.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Own token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. During the last week, Own has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.37 or 0.03130360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00195259 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030394 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00123021 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Own

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. Own’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Own’s official website is weown.com. Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

Own Token Trading

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

