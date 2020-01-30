Oxycoin (OXY) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Oxycoin (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Oxycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Oxycoin has a total market capitalization of $75,458.00 and $7.00 worth of Oxycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxycoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00044679 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Oxycoin

Oxycoin (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Oxycoin’s total supply is 1,122,382,283 coins and its circulating supply is 931,894,857 coins. The official message board for Oxycoin is medium.com/@oxycoin. Oxycoin’s official website is oxycoin.io. The Reddit community for Oxycoin is /r/oxycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxycoin’s official Twitter account is @oxycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxycoin

Oxycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

