P H Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect P H Glatfelter to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $750.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is 247.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.