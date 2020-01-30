Pacer American Energy Independence ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:USAI)

Pacer American Energy Independence ETF (NYSEARCA:USAI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of USAI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.47. 1,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. Pacer American Energy Independence ETF has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $25.40.

