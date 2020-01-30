Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 139.22% and a negative return on equity of 136.85%. The business had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PACB opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $723.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.70.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

