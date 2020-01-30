PAL Network (PAL) Market Cap Hits $245,656.00

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. PAL Network has a market capitalization of $245,656.00 and $527.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAL Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinBene, CPDAX and DOBI trade. Over the last seven days, PAL Network has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAL Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.93 or 0.03185019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00193523 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122059 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAL Network Token Profile

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network. The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet. PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET. The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, DDEX, DOBI trade, Kyber Network, CoinBene and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAL Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAL Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.