Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Investec cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 555 ($7.30) in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Paragon Banking Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 519 ($6.83) in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 543 ($7.14) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 552.43 ($7.27).

LON PAG opened at GBX 515.50 ($6.78) on Thursday. Paragon Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 385.20 ($5.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 555.50 ($7.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.08, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 523.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 478.71.

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.27), for a total value of £143,100 ($188,239.94).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

