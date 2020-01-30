ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $156,091.00 and $14.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00005210 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00716718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009308 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007087 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034754 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

