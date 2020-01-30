Park National Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Park National in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PRK traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.28. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Park National has a 1-year low of $86.85 and a 1-year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Park National by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Park National by 5,789.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park National in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Park National in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

