ParkinGo (GOT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,970.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $1,970.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00046614 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00067968 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,542.20 or 1.00448224 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000733 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00055058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 104.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000635 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,599,622 tokens. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

