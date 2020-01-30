Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 1,853 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.13. The company had a trading volume of 302,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

