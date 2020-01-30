Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.53. The company had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,800. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $73.29 and a one year high of $98.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.