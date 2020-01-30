Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys 52,452 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,452 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.98. 92,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Sanford bought 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $74,894.01. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,894.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.