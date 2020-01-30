Parsec Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 196,043 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,789. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.